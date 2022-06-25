Iran and EU say Vienna nuke talks will resume in coming days

"In such an environment the conclusion of our landmark agreement is more important than ever,” he said.

Amirabdollahian said his country is ready to resume talks: “We’ll try to resolve the issues and differences... what is important for the Islamic Republic of Iran is economically benefiting from the agreement reached in 2015 in full.”

Earlier this month, Iran removed 27 surveillance cameras of the U.N.’s International Atomic Energy Agency in what its director warned could deal a “fatal blow” to the nuclear accord.

Former President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the deal in 2018, and the sanctions he imposed severed most of Iran's oil revenues and international financial transactions.

The EU coordinator of the nuclear talks, Enrique Mora, has made several trips in recent months to Tehran in a bid to break the deadlock — but without any result.

Borrell’s visit signals a growing European urgency to revive the Vienna talks — which broke off in March. Hopes for a breakthrough have faded as Iran rapidly advances its nuclear program and decreases international oversight.