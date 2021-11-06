Irad Ortiz Jr. rides 3rd Breeders' Cup winner at Del Mar

Knicks Go and Belmont Stakes winner Essential Quality were the favorites for the $6 million Classic later Saturday. The field was reduced to eight when Express Train was scratched in the morning with swelling in his right hock, similar to an ankle.

Sun broke through the fog that blanketed the seaside track north of San Diego a day earlier.

The first of Saturday's nine Cup races began with a big upset. Ce Ce, a 6-1 shot, won the $1 million Filly & Mare Sprint by 2 1/2 lengths. Defending champion Gamine, the 2-5 favorite trained by Bob Baffert, finished third, ending her five-race winning streak.

“She just got tired,” Baffert said. “The winner ran a great race. She looked great in the paddock. I knew she was the one to beat.”

Victor Espinoza rode Ce Ce to his first Cup win since 2015, when the now 49-year-old jockey and Triple Crown winner American Pharoah won the Classic.

Caption Irad Ortiz Jr. celebrates after riding Life is Good to victory during the Breeders' Cup Dirt Mile race at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong

Caption Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Golden Pal to victory during the Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint race at the Del Mar racetrack in Del Mar, Calif., Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) Credit: Jae C. Hong Credit: Jae C. Hong