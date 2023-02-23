IRA dissidents suspected of shooting N Ireland detective

“The primary focus is on violent dissident republicans and within that there is a primary focus as well on New IRA.”

Politicians from across Ireland’s political divide, and the leaders of the U.K. and Ireland, condemned the attack.

More than 3,000 people were killed during three decades of violence in Northern Ireland involving Irish republican and British loyalist paramilitaries and U.K. security forces.

The 1998 Good Friday peace accord largely ended the conflict, known as “the Troubles.” Major Catholic and Protestant paramilitary groups gave up violence and disarmed, but small IRA splinter groups continue to mount sporadic attacks.

Omagh is the site of Northern Ireland’s deadliest attack, an August 1998 car bombing that killed 29 people. A dissident republican group called the Real IRA claimed responsibility for that attack.

