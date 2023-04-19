Iowa's Senate advances bill to loosen child labor laws

The U.S. Department of Labor's top lawyer, Seema Nanda, disagreed, saying it is “irresponsible for states to consider loosening child labor protections."

Democrats and labor unions echoed that sentiment, saying the bill would increase the chance of workplace accidents and injuries among youth.

The Biden administration this month urged U.S. companies to make sure they aren't illegally hiring children to perform dangerous jobs, after an investigation found more than 100 kids working overnight and handling hazardous equipment — like skull splitters and bone saws — for a company that cleans slaughterhouses across the country.

The Labor Department says it has more than 600 child labor investigations underway, and officials are concerned about the exploitation of children, particularly migrants who may not even have a parent in the United States.