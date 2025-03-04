Iowa State's Audi Crooks is AP women's basketball player of the week

The sophomore center averaged 32.5 points and 9.0 rebounds in wins over Central Florida and No. 14 Kansas State. She had a season-high 36 points against the Wildcats, while making 14 of her 18 shots. Crooks finished conference play with consecutive games shooting 75% or better.

Runner-Up

Toby Fournier, Duke. The freshman forward scored a career-best 28 points in a win over then-No. 24 Florida State, which came after she had 19 points and 10 rebounds over rival North Carolina. She shot 54.5% from the field in the win over the then-No. 8 Tar Heels.

Honorable Mentio

n

Kitty Henderson, Columbia; Makayla Timpson, Florida State; JuJu Watkins, USC.

Keep an eye on

Chattanooga sophomore forward Caia Elisaldez helped the Mocs clinch the No. 2 seed in the Southern Conference Tournament by averaging 18.5 points, 8.5 assists and 4.5 rebounds in the final two regular season games. She opened the week with an 18-point, 8-assist effort in an overtime loss to Furman.

___

