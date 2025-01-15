Iowa State's 30-year streak of hitting a 3-pointer ends in win over Texas Tech

Coach Bill Fennelly took over the next season and his teams have always made at least one 3-pointer in every game he'd coached until Tuesday. The Cyclones attempted just seven 3's against the Red Raiders and missed all of them, marking the first time in nearly 30 years they didn't hit a shot from behind the arc.

“We only shot seven of them, so we really didn’t care,” Fennelly said. “If we were really worried about (the record) we probably would have run about 15 more plays to get one. I get it’s a big deal to some people, and it’s a big deal to us. I’m proud the streak was there. But it’s just like a kid getting a triple-double; I’m not leaving them in the game just to get stats. We ran two plays to get a 3, and both were in the first half.”

Against Texas Tech the inside game featuring star center Audi Crooks and forward Addy Brown was working. The pair was 19 of 31 from the field and scored 49 of the Cyclones’ points.

“Sorry, but also not,” Crooks said after the game. “The streak is cool. But at the same time, we’re able to win basketball games by scoring only in the paint and from the free-throw line. I also do understand the tradition and the value in the streak, so we do apologize. But the paint was working tonight.”

During this incredible run, the Cyclones made 7,666 3-pointers and hit more than 200 3s in 21 straight seasons. They hit over 10 3s in a game 289 times.

This season they've made 151 3's.

The Cyclones can begin a new streak Sunday when they visit No. 20 West Virginia.

