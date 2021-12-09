Iowa State RB Hall AP Big 12 offensive player of year again

Baylor senior safety Jalen Pitre was named defensive player of the year and second-year Bears coach Dave Aranda was also honored in the AP All-Big 12 team and awards were released Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.

Hall is the Big 12 rushing leader with 1,464 yards and 20 touchdowns this season, and has an active FBS record of 24 consecutive games with a rushing touchdown. The junior, who got 16 of the 20 votes for top offensive player, has 3,941 career rushing yards.