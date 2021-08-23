Iowa man charged in Capitol riot seeks to avoid jail return

In releasing Jensen, Kelly clearly told him he could be returned to jail if he accessed the internet.

On Aug. 13, a pretrial services officer found Jensen in his garage in Des Moines listening to videos, Acting U.S. Attorney Channing Phillips wrote in a court filing seeking Jensen's return to jail.

Phillips wrote that Jensen's swift violation confirms what the government and the judge suspected all along: “that Jensen’s alleged disavowal of QAnon was just an act.”

Jensen, 41, faces charges including civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding a law enforcement officer. In video of the insurrection, Jensen could be seen wearing a T-shirt bearing the letter “Q,” a symbol of the QAnon conspiracy theory, as he and other rioters followed Capitol police officer Eugene Goodman up two flights of stairs inside the building.

Davis said Jensen has a mental health evaluation scheduled for Friday and that his urge to access the internet likely will be a topic of discussion. He said Jensen did not post over social media and did not act on or encourage anyone to accept conspiracy theories.

This story was updated to correct the spelling of Jensen’s name in one instance. It had been misspelled “Jenson.”