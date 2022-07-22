Iowa, facing race litigation, hires 2 new diversity staffers

The moves come as the university faces a lawsuit by former football players who allege they faced discrimination and harassment from coaches and staff because they are Black.

“These additions to our staff enhance our overall campus and athletics department commitment to DEI, while working with our student-athletes and staff as we continue to move forward with increased staffing and resources in this critical area," said Liz Tovar, senior associate athletic director and the university's executive officer and associate vice president of the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.