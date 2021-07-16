Iowa duo deny any involvement in Mollie Tibbetts' death

“The cops haven’t talked to me. No one has talked to me. You are the first person that has called me,” said Jones, of Oskaloosa. “I wasn’t involved in anything. I have alibis and everything. I am just waiting for someone to come talk to me.”

He ended the interview without answering whether he had made prior statements about Tibbetts' death.

The 24-year-old Hansen, of Sigourney, said allegations that he was involved in Tibbetts’ death are “crazy" and starting to spread online.

“I have no clue why my name even got brought up with this,” Hansen said.

Jurors convicted Bahena Rivera in May after a two-week trial during which prosecutors argued that the 27-year-old farmhand stalked and approached Tibbetts while she was out for an evening run. They said he killed her after she threatened to call police and dumped her body in a cornfield.

Bahena Rivera claimed in his courtroom testimony that two masked men broke into his trailer and forced him to drive them around at gunpoint. He said they came upon Tibbetts, and that one of them stabbed her to death and loaded her body in his car's trunk before instructing him to dispose of it.

Maki and Jones' ex-girlfriend came forward later that day to tell authorities about Jones' alleged confessions, which Maki thought were bluster until hearing Bahena Rivera's testimony.

The defense argues that their testimony could have changed the guilty verdict, and Judge Joel Yates agreed to delay Bahena Rivera's sentencing while he considers whether to order a new trial.

Yates on Friday denied the defense's request to order prosecutors to turn over information about prior sex trafficking investigations in the area, saying that would be “nothing more than a fishing expedition.”

Hansen said he and Jones grew up together in the small town of Sigourney and were friends off and on until about two years ago. He said that like Jones, he was housed at the Keokuk County jail at the same time as Maki but didn’t know him well.

Hansen and Jones both said that they'd never heard of a 50-year-old man who defense lawyers have suggested may have also been involved in the case.

Bahena Rivera attorney Chad Frese said he wasn't surprised by the denials and noted that Jones and Hansen have criminal records involving other violent crimes.

“They aren't going to stand up and say they did it,” he said.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera appears during a hearing at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Bahena Rivera was convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. A judge delayed Bahena Rivera's sentencing after defense attorneys asserted authorities withheld information about investigations into a nearby sex trafficking ring the lawyers say could have been involved in the fatal stabbing. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette, Pool) Credit: Jim Slosiarek Credit: Jim Slosiarek

Assistant Iowa attorney general Scott Brown speaks during a hearing for Cristhian Bahena Rivera at the Poweshiek County Courthouse in Montezuma, Iowa, on Thursday, July 15, 2021. Bahena Rivera was convicted of killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts in 2018. A judge delayed Bahena Rivera's sentencing after defense attorneys asserted authorities withheld information about investigations into a nearby sex trafficking ring the lawyers say could have been involved in the fatal stabbing. (Jim Slosiarek/The Gazette, Pool) Credit: Jim Slosiarek Credit: Jim Slosiarek

