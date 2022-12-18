Iowa Democratic Party chair steps down after caucus move

In addition to losing their first-in-the-nation status, Democrats lost several key races in the state last month as Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley cruised to reelection and two longtime Democratic office holders lost their positions.

The next chairman will lead Iowa Democrats as they decide whether to comply with the national party's decision or follow a state law that requires the caucuses to be held at least eight days before any other presidential nominating contest.