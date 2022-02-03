IOC president Bach says Peng Shuai can move freely in China

The most recent call between Peng and IOC staff was held this week, Bach said.

No details about the dinner during the Olympics — inside the bubble that separates accredited personnel from the Chinese public — have been given.

The two-time Grand Slam doubles champion used a social media post to accuse a former member of China’s ruling Standing Committee, Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault several years earlier. The post was removed quickly and details of the allegation were erased from the internet in China.

Peng then appeared to have vanished from public view, but soon made a brief appearance at a youth tennis event. She also did an interview with a Chinese-language daily from Singapore that raised questions about its authenticity.

On social media, the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai has trended and won support from tennis greats Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer.

The campaign was a talking point during last month's Australian Open with dozens of fans wearing the slogan on T-shirts.

The IOC president said if Peng wants an official Chinese investigation into her allegations “we would also support her in this, but it must be her decision.”

“It’s a necessity to respect her,” Bach said, “to listen to her and how she sees the situation, how she wants to live her life.”

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Caption Supporters of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai wear T-shirts as they pose for a photo during the women's final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Peng, the former No. 1- ranked doubles player who won titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, dropped out of public view in November after accusing a former high-ranking Chinese government official, vice premier Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair Caption Supporters of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai wear T-shirts as they pose for a photo during the women's final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. Peng, the former No. 1- ranked doubles player who won titles at Wimbledon and the French Open, dropped out of public view in November after accusing a former high-ranking Chinese government official, vice premier Zhang Gaoli, of sexual assault. Credit: Hamish Blair Credit: Hamish Blair