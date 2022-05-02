Investigators raid Japan boat company's office after sinking

The hull of the boat with its name on it was found near Kashuni Falls, where the boat made the distress call. It was upside down on the seabed about 115 meters (377 feet) deep.

The operator, Shiretoko Pleasure Cruiser, had two accidents last year, including one that involved the captain of the sunken boat, Noriyuki Toyoda, the transport ministry said earlier.

Seiichi Katsurada, the head of the company, said last week that he approved the trip despite a broken communication device and forecasts of rough weather. The boat also lacked a satellite phone, he said. Media reports say the captain's cell phone had no signal and the crew borrowed one from a passenger to call the office.

Katsurada said waters at their home port were calm when the boat departed and the captain could have changed the tour plans if the weather worsened.

Combined Shape Caption A helicopter hovers over Shiretoko Peninsula in Hokkaido, northern Japan, to conduct a search operation Wednesday April 27, 2022. The tour boat with 26 people on board went missing off the Shiretoko Peninsula, on Saturday. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption Seiichi Katsurada, president of Shiretoko Pleasure Cruise operator whose boat sank with 26 people on board, speaks a press conference Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in Shuri, northern Japan of Hokkaido. Katsurada said he had approved the tour despite the forecast of rough weather and the boat's lack of a satellite phone as early investigation and witness accounts pointed to serious safety negligence. (Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Uncredited