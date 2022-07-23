Investigators: Attacker 'did not know who' Zeldin was

The federal criminal complaint filed Saturday alleged Jakubonis, an Iraq War veteran, told investigators he was drinking whiskey on Thursday before he went onstage as Zeldin addressed a Veterans of Foreign Wars post in the town of Perinton to ask the speaker if he was disrespecting veterans.

Jakubonis “did not know who the speaker was or that the speaker was a political person,” according to the complaint, which was filed in Rochester federal court. The complaint added that when Jakubonis watched video of Thursday evening's incident he told investigators he “must have checked out” and that what was depicted in the video was disgusting.

According to video of the attack, Jakubonis raised his arm toward Zeldin as he held a keychain with two sharp points. The congressman from Long Island then grabbed Jakubonis' wrist and the two tussled to the ground as others jumped in to help. Zeldin, who also served in the military, suffered a minor scrape.

A message was left Saturday with the assistant federal public defender representing him.

Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, center, is taken into custody by Monroe County Sheriff deputies after he brandished a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, center, is taken into custody by Monroe County Sheriff deputies after he brandished a sharp object during an attack on U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, brandishes a sharp object as he attacks U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, brandishes a sharp object as he attacks U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued after he attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited Combined Shape Caption In this image taken from video provided by WHEC-TV, David Jakubonis, left, is subdued after he attacked U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, right, as the Republican candidate for New York governor delivered a speech in Perinton, N.Y., Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jakubonis, 43, has been charged with attempted assault, arraigned and released, a Monroe County sheriff's spokesperson said. (WHEC-TV via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited