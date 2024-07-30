Interpol anti-narcotics operation leads to 206 arrests, seizure of $1.6 of illegal drugs, chemicals

In addition, the operation led to the arrest of 206 people and the seizure of 65 stolen cars, some 30,000 commercial-grade detonators diverted from military or commercial mining, and a “narco-sub” — a homemade semi-submersible vessel that's used to transport cocaine through South American waterways and across the Atlantic — in the jungle of Guyana, Interpol said.

"The value of drugs seized in this two-month operation is higher than the GDP of some countries, which clearly shows the scale of the problem facing law enforcement," said Jürgen Stock, head of the 196 member-country organization, in a statement. Statistics from the World Bank show fewer than 20 of the world's smallest countries have economic output of less that $1.6 billion.

Interpol said a record 505 tons of precursor chemicals, used for manufacturing both drugs and explosives, were seized.

The operation, part of a series of “Lionfish” operations since 2013, was funded by the British Home Office and involved 31 countries in addition to other international organizations.