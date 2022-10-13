International climate change bodies win humanity award

Organizers of the annual Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity announced Thursday that this year’s winners are the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change and the Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services.

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is president of the prize's jury, said the award would help keep the issue of climate change in the public mind even as Russia's war in Ukraine and its consequences compete for attention.