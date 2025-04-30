Inter boosted by return of forward Marcus Thuram for Champions League semifinal at Barcelona

Inter has suffered without Thuram, losing three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years. That has seen it surrender its lead of Serie A and exit the Italian Cup.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leader's bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Raphinha and his 12 goals in the Champions League will lead Barcelona's attack along with playmaker Lamine Yamal and Pedri González in midfield. Barcelona's overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski is injured.

Barcelona has the best attack in the Champions League with 37 goals scored, although Inter has allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP