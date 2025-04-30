Inter boosted by return of forward Marcus Thuram for Champions League semifinal at Barcelona

Struggling Inter Milan has been boosted by the return of key forward Marcus Thuram to the starting lineup for the opening game of its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona
Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Inter Milan's Marcus Thuram reacts after a missed scoring opportunity during the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)
By JOSEPH WILSON – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Struggling Inter Milan has been boosted by the return of key forward Marcus Thuram to the starting lineup for the opening game of its Champions League semifinal against Barcelona on Wednesday.

Thuram, who missed Inter’s previous three matches with a left thigh issue, has scored 17 goals and provided nine assists across all competitions for the Italian team this season.

Inter has suffered without Thuram, losing three straight games without scoring a single goal for the first time in 13 years. That has seen it surrender its lead of Serie A and exit the Italian Cup.

Hansi Flick's Barcelona is as confident as can be after beating Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final on Saturday. That launched the La Liga leader's bid to sweep a treble of titles in its first season under the German coach.

Raphinha and his 12 goals in the Champions League will lead Barcelona's attack along with playmaker Lamine Yamal and Pedri González in midfield. Barcelona's overall top scorer Robert Lewandowski is injured.

Barcelona has the best attack in the Champions League with 37 goals scored, although Inter has allowed just five goals and kept a tournament-best eight clean sheets.

The second leg will be next week in Milan. The winner will face either Paris Saint-Germain or Arsenal in Munich on May 31. PSG beat Arsenal 1-0 in London on Tuesday in their first match.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Barcelona's Jules Kounde, right, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish Copa del Rey final soccer match between Barcelona and Real Madrid at Estadio de La Cartuja stadium in Seville, Spain, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Barcelona's Raphinha, centre, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Celta de Vigo at the Lluis Companys Olympic stadium in Barcelona, Spain, Saturday, April 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Joan Monfort)

Inter Milan's head coach Simone Inzaghi reacts during the Serie A soccer match between Inter Milan and Roma at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan, Italy, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez celebrates at the end of the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Inter Milan and Bayern Munich at the San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, April 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

