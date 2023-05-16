Inter beats city rival Milan 1-0 to reach 1st Champions League final in more than a decade

The Rossoneri were able to welcome back Rafael Leão. He missed last week's loss with a thigh injury and Milan was hoping his comeback would inspire the team to do the same.

The difference was immediately apparent as Milan played with an intensity it sorely lacked in the first leg amid a frantic start from both teams.

Brahim Díaz saw a weak shot comfortably smothered by Inter goalkeeper André Onana early on before Leão almost got Milan back into it with his first real sight of goal, shortly before halftime. The winger sprinted into the left of the area but his angled drive grazed the outside of the far post.

Inter sealed its place in the final when Martínez made his way into left side of the area and exchanged passes with Lukaku — who had come on for Edin Džeko less than 10 minutes earlier — before firing in at the near post.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

