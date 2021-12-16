Intel to invest $7.1B in Malaysia chipmaking expansion

The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built its first offshore assembly plant in Penang in 1972.

But the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said Thursday the new investment will expand the operations of its Malaysian subsidiary across Penang and Kulim, creating more than 4,000 new Intel jobs and more than 5,000 local construction jobs. That's on top of 13,000 people that Intel already employs in Malaysia, roughly 10% of the company's global workforce.