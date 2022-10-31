BreakingNews
Best of Springfield: Stella Bleu Bistro cements itself as Springfield favorite
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

Nation & World
Updated 18 minutes ago
Instagram says its working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts

NEW YORK (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked.

“We are aware that some Instagram users in different parts of the world are having issues accessing their Instagram accounts," said a spokesperson for Meta. “We're working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Users flooded social media platforms about the issue and Instagram acknowledged the problem on Twitter at 10:14 a.m. Eastern. In a couple of hours, the tweet had received more than 14,000 comments and was retweeted more than 40,000 times.

In Other News
1
EXPLAINER: What Russia's suspension of grain deal could mean
2
Zinke's Trump Cabinet days shape Montana race for US House
3
Top Biden envoy pushes back on criticism of Iran strategy
4
Musk tests waters on paid verification for Twitter accounts
5
'Lady of the Dunes' identified nearly 50 years after killing
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top