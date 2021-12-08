Instagram CEO to appear before Senate panel

In September senators fired a barrage of criticism at Antigone Davis, Facebook's head of global safety, over the social-networking giant's handling of internal research on how its Instagram photo-sharing platform can harm teens. The lawmakers accused Facebook, now called Meta, of concealing the negative findings about Instagram and demanded a commitment from the company to make changes.

The next month Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., who heads the Senate Commerce subcommittee on consumer protection, called for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify on Instagram's effects on children.