Insigne to leave Napoli after 15 years, join Toronto in July

Toronto president Bill Manning described the signing of Insigne as an “historic and exciting day for our club," saying: “Lorenzo is a world-class attacking player in the prime of his career."

Insigne, who has played 53 times for Italy and scored 10 goals, has been Napoli's captain since 2019. He joined the club as a 15-year-old player in 2006 and made his debut for the senior team in 2010.