Inquiry into Malta journalist's slaying blames state

In addition, three men have been charged with carrying out the attack, two with providing explosives and another with being the middleman. Trials are under way. One of those charged with carrying out the attack has admitted his role, as has the middleman.

Joseph Muscat, Malta's former prime minister, stepped down in late 2019 following protests that pressed for the truth about the assassination of the investigative journalist, whose reports targeted Muscat’s administration but also the opposition.

In a statement on Facebook, Muscat sought to distance his administration from “the state of impunity” mentioned in the report.

He noted that the arrests of the alleged hitmen within two months and the alleged mastermind a few months later “disproves any impression of impunity that the alleged perpetrators may have had.” And he pointed the finger at previous administrations, during which he said “high profile crimes were committed, but nobody was every prosecuted.”

The inquiry report made a number of recommendations to improve laws and better protect journalists in Malta.

Prime Minister Robert Abela called for a “mature analysis” of the report “beyond partisan arguments.”

“Lessons must be drawn and the reforms must continue with greater resolve,” Abela said in a social media post.