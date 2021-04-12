Innsbruck and Turin to co-host Davis Cup Finals with Madrid

“The three-venue, 11-day format will improve the schedule for players, enhance the experience for fans and bring the competition to a wider audience,” David Cup Finals organizers said. “The three venues selected are of similar playing conditions with good transport links and a strong overall infrastructure.”

Organizers said it was important to find two European cities “that were well connected to Madrid, with similar playing conditions, to provide a smooth transition for players traveling from other venues.”

The location of the event in Madrid will change from the “Magic Box” tennis complex to the Madrid Arena. The venue in Innsbruck will be the Olympia-Halle and Turin will stage matches at the Alpitour Arena.

Each city will host the country's national team at the group stage.

Host Spain won the 2019 edition of the competition, which had its finals played in a single venue for the first time.

