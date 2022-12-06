BreakingNews
Court reverses murder conviction of Champaign County teen who blamed second personality
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Injury-plagued LA Rams claim QB Baker Mayfield off waivers

Nation & World
By GREG BEACHAM, Associated Press
1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams have claimed quarterback Baker Mayfield off waivers.

The Rams made the move Tuesday to add Mayfield, the No. 1 pick in the 2018 draft by Cleveland. Mayfield was released by the Panthers on Monday at his request after seven disappointing games with Carolina.

After league-wide speculation about Mayfield joining the contending San Francisco 49ers or Baltimore Ravens, Mayfield instead will join the injury-plagued Rams (3-9). Los Angeles has lost six straight games during what's shaping up as the worst season in NFL history for a defending Super Bowl champion.

The Rams also need help at quarterback: Matthew Stafford is almost certainly out for the season with a bruised spinal cord, and backups John Wolford and Bryce Perkins have been fairly ineffective while playing three of the past four games. Wolford passed for 178 yards with no touchdowns in last Sunday's loss to Seattle.

The Rams host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and it's unclear whether Mayfield could be ready to participate.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

In Other News
1
DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed
2
Argentine VP Cristina Fernández guilty, 6 years for fraud
3
Warnock or Walker? Georgia voters settle last Senate seat
4
Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
5
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top