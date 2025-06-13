Injury causes Misiorowski to exit debut for Brewers after holding Cards hitless through 5 innings

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski left his highly anticipated major league debut when he slipped on the front part of the mound after holding the St. Louis Cardinals hitless through five innings
Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski throws against St. Louis Cardinals' Lars Nootbaar as he makes his major league debut during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 12, 2025, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Kayla Wolf)

By STEVE MEGARGEE – Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski left his highly anticipated major league debut when he slipped on the front part of the mound after holding the St. Louis Cardinals hitless through five innings Thursday night.

The 6-foot-7 Misiorowski had just thrown a third straight ball to Victor Scott to open the sixth when his foot landed awkwardly. After Brewers medical staff went out to check on him, Misiorowski exited the game and Nick Mears came out of the bullpen.

Milwaukee led 6-0 at the time.

The flamethrowing right-hander struck out five and walked three through the first five innings. Scott ended up taking ball four from Mears, and that walk also was charged to Misiorowski.

Mears retired the next three batters, but Willson Contreras grounded a clean single up the middle against Aaron Ashby leading off the seventh for St. Louis' first hit.

The 23-year-old Misiorowski spent much of the night showcasing the elite velocity that made him one of the game's top pitching prospects.

He reached 100 mph with each of the first three pitches he threw to Lars Nootbaar to start the game. Two pitches later, Nootbaar fouled off a 102.2 mph offering. Thirteeen of the 81 pitches Misiorowski threw — including 11 of his first 24 — reached at least 100 mph.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

