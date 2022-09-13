springfield-news-sun logo
Injuries in crush at stadium as Kenya inaugurates president

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

Nation & World
By CARA ANNA, Associated Press
29 minutes ago
A number of people have been crushed and injured as Kenyans forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president on Tuesday

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A number of people were crushed and injured as Kenyans on Tuesday forced their way into a stadium where William Ruto will be inaugurated as president.

It is not clear how many people were hurt, but local broadcaster KTN reported hundreds at a Red Cross tent. There are no reports of deaths.

Ruto narrowly won the Aug. 9 election in East Africa’s most stable democracy over longtime opposition figure Raila Odinga, and the Supreme Court last week rejected challenges to the official results.

Ruto has been the deputy to outgoing President Uhuru Kenyatta but had a bitter split with Kenyatta that left the two not speaking for months at a time. Kenyatta on Monday publicly congratulated Ruto for the first time on his win.

Ruto is taking power in a country heavily burdened by debt that will challenge his efforts to fulfill sweeping campaign promises made to Kenya’s poor.

A crowd looks on as a woman tries to get up after people were crushed in a stampede when security forces attempted to push them back, as they forced their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A crowd looks on as a woman tries to get up after people were crushed in a stampede when security forces attempted to push them back, as they forced their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

People are crushed in a stampede as security forces attempt to push them back, as they force their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A woman lies on the floor after being crushed in a stampede when security forces kept others back, after they forced their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A woman lies on the floor after being crushed in a stampede when security forces kept others back, after they forced their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

A woman lies on the floor after being crushed in a stampede when security forces kept others back, after they forced their way into Kasarani stadium where the inauguration of Kenya's new president William Ruto is due to take place later today, in Nairobi, Kenya Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Brian Inganga)

