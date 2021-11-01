Injuries cause reigning champion Bucks to struggle early

Holiday was a first-team selection on the NBA All-Defensive Team last season. Lopez was a second-team selection in 2020. Without them on the floor, the Bucks’ defense hasn’t been nearly as stifling as usual.

“I know how good of a defender Jrue is,” teammate Grayson Allen said after the Jazz game. “As a guard, though, I kind of feel, or at least miss, Brook’s presence most. Especially with him usually kind of holding down that back line underneath the basket, cleaning up any mistakes. A lot of the stuff on the pick-and-roll, he can drop back and defend, too. He takes a lot of pressure off of us guards. He’s definitely missed.”

Defense hasn’t been the only issue. The Bucks have shot just 27.5% (36 of 131) from 3-point range during this three-game skid.

Although Milwaukee kept most of its core together after winning its first title since 1971, many of the other players on the roster are new.

The Bucks brought back George Hill, who last played for Milwaukee from 2018-20. They added Hood, Allen and forward Semi Ojeleye. They’re expecting 2020 second-round draft pick Jordan Nwora to have a bigger role.

Those changes could cause Milwaukee to need time to develop chemistry, particularly since some of the newcomers are playing more minutes than expected because of injuries elsewhere on the roster.

It’s worth noting that while the Bucks posted the NBA’s best regular-season record in 2018-19 and 2019-20, last year’s squad had an up-and-down regular season and was just 16-13 after a five-game skid in February.

Perhaps this year’s team also will need time to reach peak form.

“Nobody’s going to feel sorry for us,” said forward Bobby Portis, who played in only his second game Sunday after dealing with a strained left hamstring. “We’re the defending champions. Everyone’s going to try and give us their best shot.”

___

