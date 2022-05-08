Injured Grizzlies star Ja Morant unlikely to play in Game 4

Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said Sunday he doesn't expect Morant to be available with Memphis trailing the Warriors 2-1 in the best-of-seven series.

“As I said last night, just trying to be matter of fact here, and this is what Ja says, what our medical team has said after reviewing the play, Ja was playing great, feeling great all game and that the grab of the knee is what triggered the potential injury and why we took Ja out of the game. Nothing's changed from there," Jenkins said. "That's the play that triggered this and he's got further evaluation going on. ... There’s probably a really good chance he doesn’t play tomorrow.”