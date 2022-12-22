Injured Eagles QB Hurts expected to be sidelined at Dallas

Hurts has passed for 22 touchdowns and 3,472 yards, and he also has rushed for 747 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 35 total touchdowns this season is tied for the franchise record set by Randall Cunningham in 1990.

“Jalen did everything he possibly could to get his body ready to go,” Sirianni said. “At the end of the day, he's not going to be able to do it. He tried like crazy. I know he still wants to go. That's just the toughness. Jalen Hurts is the toughest player I've ever been around.”

Hurts suffered an ankle injury and missed a game last season against the New York Jets. Minshew, a former starter with Jacksonville, was 20 of 25 for 242 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-18 victory on the road.

“Gardner is going to be our guy, Gardner will be ready,” Sirianni said. “He's ready to go.”

