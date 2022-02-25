Inhofe's resignation shakes up GOP politics in Oklahoma

“It really shakes things up," Crespin said. “What was looking like an election with not a lot of competitive races, at least in the primary phase, now we’re going to have a very competitive primary."

Inhofe did not attend a press event about his announcement in Oklahoma City on Friday because he had “a mild case of COVID,” Holland said on his boss' behalf.

Inhofe, who was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020, said he will continue to serve until Jan. 3, 2023.

“Nothing is going to change, as far as I’m concerned,” Inhofe said as he called in for the press event. “We are going to continue the work we’ve been doing.”

Inhofe, a staunch conservative, has long dismissed global warming as a hoax and famously tossed a snowball on the Senate floor during a Washington snowstorm to prove his point. On Friday, Holland said he agrees with Inhofe's position on manmade climate change.

“Jim Inhofe is exactly right on that," Holland said. “It's just an assault by the left against oil and gas."

Inhofe said he decided to resign a few weeks ago so that he could spend more time with his wife, Kay.

The timing of Inhofe's announcement is related to a new Oklahoma law that requires the governor to call a special election if a lawmaker announces they intend to retire before March 1. The special election would be held concurrently with the statewide primary, runoff and general election, part of the nation’s midterms.

That means Oklahoma voters will be electing both U.S. senators in November because Lankford is up for reelection as well.

“The Senate is losing a warrior," Lankford said. “His absence will be felt, and he will be missed.”

Oklahoma hasn't sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990, and Republicans will be heavily favored to keep Inhofe's seat in the GOP column.

Oklahoma's three-day filing period begins April 13.