Ingram, Pelicans overwhelm Booker-less Suns to tie series

New Orleans had a 35-23 advantage in the third quarter. Ingram was the catalyst, making 7 of 10 shots and assisting on two other baskets as New Orleans took an 84-74 lead. His flurry started on the Pelicans’ first three possessions of the half, with a pair of 15-footers and a layup.

The Suns used a 20-10 run, with Mikal Bridges breaking down the New Orleans defense with three layups in the final eight minutes of the first half, to take a 51-49 halftime lead.

TIP INS

Suns: Paul had 28 assists and zero turnovers in Games 2 and 3, but he had 11 assists and three turnovers on Sunday. In the first three games, his assist-to-turnover ratio was 38-2. ... Cam Johnson had 13 points.

Pelicans: The Pelicans committed 46 turnovers in the first three games to the Suns’ 28, leading to a point differential of 72-27. But New Orleans committed just seven turnovers in Game 4.

New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum (3) goes up to shoot next to Phoenix Suns guard Landry Shamet (14) in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green, right, argues a call in the first half of Game 4 against the Phoenix Suns in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) reacts after Phoenix Suns forward Jae Crowder (99) fell to the floor after a pick in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. Valanciunas was called for a foul. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams argues a call in the first half of Game 4 against the New Orleans Pelicans in an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)

Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton (22) shoots over New Orleans Pelicans guard CJ McCollum in the first half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series in New Orleans, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)