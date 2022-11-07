Infowars website staffer pleads guilty to storming Capitol

"We take our house back! We take the people’s house back!” he said, according to an FBI agent's affidavit.

Montoya was credited as a video editor at “Infowarsstore.com” when he appeared on an Infowars show hosted by Owen Shroyer two days after the riot, the affidavit says. The show broadcast the riot video taken by Motoya, who described to Shroyer what he saw and heard at the scene of Babbitt's shooting.

The officer who shot Babbitt was cleared of wrongdoing by both federal prosecutors and Capitol police.

Montoya was arrested in Austin, Texas, in April 2021. Shroyer also was arrested on Capitol riot-related charges.

Shroyer has claimed he was acting as a journalist on Jan. 6 and has asked a judge to throw out his riot charges. Prosecutors countered that the First Amendment doesn't protect Shroyer's conduct at the Capitol that day.

Nearly a year ago, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack issued subpoenas for documents and testimony from Infowars founder Alex Jones. Jones promoted former President Donald Trump's baseless claims of election fraud and urged his viewers to join him in Washington, D.C., for the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. Jones isn't accused of entering the Capitol with the mob.

In October, a Connecticut jury ordered Jones and his company, Free Speech System, to pay nearly $1 billion in damages to compensate families of children and educators killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. The families said Jones broadcast lies about the school shooting that subjected them to harassment and threats.