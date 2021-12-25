Influential Bluegrass musician J.D. Crowe has died

According to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum, his path was set in 1949 when, at the age of 12, he heard Lester Flatt, Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys play at a barn dance in Lexington.

“Crowe was an innovator on the banjo and influenced countless musicians with his technique and style," read a post on the website of the Owensboro, Kentucky-based hall, where Crowe was inducted in 2003.

Social media tributes poured in from the music world.

“He was an absolute legend," eclectic bluegrass guitarist Billy Strings wrote on Twitter. “He will be remembered as one of the greatest to ever play bluegrass music. He had tone, taste and TIMING like no other."

Crowe won a Grammy award in 1983 for best country instrumental performance for his song “Fireball."