Inflationary pressures continue to ease, producer prices drop 0.3% from April to May

Inflation has been receding. Year-over-year increases in producer prices peaked at 11.7% in March 2022 and have fallen 11 straight months.

On Tuesday, the Labor Department said that its consumer price index rose just 0.1% last month from April and 4% from May 2022 — the lowest 12-month figure in two years and down from a 4.9% increase in April. Inflation in consumer prices is still running ahead of the Fed's 2% year-over-year target.

The April-to-May drop in producer prices beat the 0.1% slide that economists had forecast.

“Producer prices have downshifted sharply and core PPI is steadily moving towards the 2% target,’’ said Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics. “Overall, the inflation data support a hold in policy at today’s (Fed) meeting.’’