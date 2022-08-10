Inflation rises in Denmark, Norway, hitting food costs hard

Statistics Denmark said the price of goods has increased by an average of 13.2% in the past year, the highest annual increase since February 1982, when the annual increase was the same. Within the goods category, it is to a very large extent price increases on food, electricity, fuel and gas.

In Norway, the July figures marked “a historically high price increase for food and non-alcoholic beverages,” according to Espen Kristiansen of Statistics Norway, saying there had been “an unusually strong rise in food prices.”