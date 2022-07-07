Inflation pushed 71M people into poverty since Ukraine war

“The speed of this is very quick,” said George Molina, UNDP chief economist and author of the report.

Some of the countries hardest hit by inflation include Haiti, Argentina, Egypt, Iraq, Turkey, the Philippines, Rwanda, Sudan, Kenya, Sri Lanka and Uzbekistan. In countries like Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Mali, Nigeria and Yemen, the impacts of inflation are even harder for those already at the lowest poverty line.

The total number of people living in poverty, or are vulnerable to poverty, stands at over 5 billion, or just under 70% of the world’s population.

Another U.N. report released Wednesday said world hunger rose last year with 2.3 billion people facing moderate or severe difficulty obtaining enough to eat — and that was before the war in Ukraine.

There is a need for the global economy to step up, Steiner said, adding that there is enough wealth in the world to manage the crisis, “but our ability to act in unison and rapidly is a constraint”.

The UNDP recommends that rather than spending billions on blanket energy subsidies, governments instead target expenditure to reach the most impacted people through targeted cash transfers that can prevent a further 52.6 million people from falling into poverty at $5.50 a day.

For cash-strapped and debt-laden developing countries to achieve this, the UNDP called for an extension of debt payments that had been in place during the pandemic among the world's richest nations.

Steiner said doing so is not only an act of charity but is also "an act of rational self interest" to avoid other complex trends, such as economic collapse in countries and popular protests already taking place in communities across the world.

The war in Ukraine has roiled a region known as the world's bread basket. Before the war, Russia was the world's largest exporter of natural gas and the second biggest exporter of crude oil. Russia and Ukraine combined accounted for almost a quarter of global wheat exports and more than half of sunflower oil exports.

A girl reaches out from a window of her home built on squatted land that is occupied by hundreds of poor families in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

FILE - A worker collects Egyptian traditional 'baladi' flatbread, at a bakery, in el-Sharabia, Shubra district, Cairo, Egypt, Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Egypt will receive a $500 million loan from the World Bank to help finance its wheat purchases as prices skyrocket because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the Bank said Wednesday. The funds, approved Tuesday by the World Bank Board of Executive Directors, aim at supporting Egypt's efforts to provide subsidized bread to poor and vulnerable households, it said. (AP Photo/Nariman El-Mofty, File)

FILE - An Afghan refugee boy carries a bag of mangoes on his shoulder in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, June 19, 2022. Some 1.6 billion people in 94 countries face at least one dimension of the crisis in food, energy and financial systems, according to a report last month by the Global Crisis Response Group of the United Nations Secretary-General. (AP Photo/Fareed Khan, File)

FILE - An aerial view shows an informal Syrian refugee camp, in the Bekaa valley town of Saadnayel, east Lebanon, April 23, 2019. Issam Charafeddine, the caretaker Minister for the Displaced, told The Associated Press in an interview Wednesday, July 6, 2022, that Lebanon hopes to start repatriating Syrian refugees within months over objections by the United Nations and rights groups. Lebanon has one of the world's highest numbers of refugees per capita, and currently hosts over 1 million Syrians who fled the decade-old conflict. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla, File)

Protesters chant slogans during a demonstration against a recent hike in the prices of telecommunication and internet services, outside the building of MTC Touch, one of the country's two state-contracted telecom companies, in Beirut, Lebanon, Tuesday, July 5, 2022. Lebanon has been reeling from an economic crisis that has pulled over three quarters of its population into poverty in less than three years. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Children play on squatted land that has been occupied by hundreds of poor families since 2018 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 20, 2022. Rising inflation is eroding the buying power of consumers and angering potential voters, who fault President Jair Bolsonaro. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Maria, who works as a Seamstress, sells crochet rags she makes herself sitting at the entrance of her home set on squatted land in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Monday, June 20, 2022. Maria, who lives alone, is afraid of being evicted because she doesn't have enough money to rent another place to live amid Brazil´s rising inflation. (AP Photo/Silvia Izquierdo)

Protesters block roads during a demonstration demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

People cross barriers blocking streets during a protest demanding a return to civilian rule and to protest the nine people who were killed in anti-military demonstrations last month, in Khartoum, Sudan, Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali)

Vegetable seller Macdala Dieuvalice poses for portrait as she walks out of the market of Kenscoff neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Friday, June 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Odelyn Joshep)