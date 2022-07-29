springfield-news-sun logo
X

Inflation hits record 8.9% in 19 countries using the euro

FILE - A man walks past the Euro sculpture in Frankfurt, Germany, March 11, 2021. The European Central Bank is behind the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in combating surging inflation. It’s looking to catch up as it raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years Thursday July 21, 2022, but it also faces a more serious threat of recession than other places amid an energy crisis provoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE - A man walks past the Euro sculpture in Frankfurt, Germany, March 11, 2021. The European Central Bank is behind the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks around the world in combating surging inflation. It’s looking to catch up as it raises interest rates for the first time in 11 years Thursday July 21, 2022, but it also faces a more serious threat of recession than other places amid an energy crisis provoked by Russia’s war in Ukraine. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Nation & World
8 minutes ago
Inflation in the  European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by the war in Ukraine

BRUSSELS (AP) — Inflation in the European countries using the euro currency shot up to another record in July, pushed by higher energy prices driven partly by Russia's war in Ukraine.

Annual inflation in the eurozone’s 19 countries rose to 8.9% in July, an increase from 8.6% in June, according to the latest numbers published Friday by the European Union statistics agency.

Inflation has been running at its highest level since 1997, when record-keeping for the euro began.

Energy prices surged by 39.7%, while food prices rose by 9.8% and other goods by 4.5%.

In Other News
1
World shares mixed as weak US data eases rate hike worries
2
For Taiwan, Pelosi visit is about US, China controlling risk
3
Economy eclipses other issues in UK Conservative contest
4
Separatists say shelling killed Ukrainian prisoners of war
5
New constitution gives some Tunisians hope, others concern
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top