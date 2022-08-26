springfield-news-sun logo
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July

A man shops at a supermarket on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, in New York. Higher mortgage rates have sent home sales tumbling. The Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by a hefty three-quarters of a point for a second straight time in its most aggressive drive in three decades to tame high inflation. By raising borrowing rates, the Fed makes it costlier to take out a mortgage or an auto or business loan. In turn, consumers and businesses will likely borrow and spend less, cooling the economy and slowing inflation. (AP Photo/Andres Kudacki)

Nation & World
By PAUL WISEMAN, Associated Press
6 minutes ago
Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation eased last month as energy prices tumbled, according to a report closely watched by the Federal Reserve.

Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier after posting an annual increase of 6.8% in June, biggest jump since 1982, the Commerce Department reported Friday. Energy prices made the difference in July: They dropped last month after surging in June.

So-called core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 4.6% last month from a year earlier, Commerce said.

Inflation started rising sharply in the spring of 2021 as the economy rebounded with surprising speed from the short but devastating coronavirus recession a year earlier. Surging customer orders overwhelmed factories, ports and freightyards, leading to delays, shortages and higher prices.

The Fed was slow to respond to rising inflation, thinking it the temporary result of supply chain bottlenecks. But as prices continued to climb, the U.S. central bank moved aggressively, hiking its benchmark interest rate four times since March.

