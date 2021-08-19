IndyCar to return to Iowa Speedway for 2022 doubleheader

The track, which was bought by NASCAR in 2013, dropped off the IndyCar schedule this year and likely would not have returned without a title sponsor. NASCAR pulled the Xfinity and Truck Series races from Iowa after the 2019 season and only sent its minor league ARCA Series to Newton the last two years.

Bobby Rahal has been persistent in his push to get Iowa back on the IndyCar schedule as a much-needed oval for a series heavy on road and street courses. IndyCar has just four races on three ovals this year, with the final one coming up Saturday night outside St. Louis.

The 2022 doubleheader will be part of a festival-type weekend at the track located about 30 miles east of Des Moines.

“Over the years, Iowa has proven to be a fitting showcase for North America’s premier open-wheel series," said Penske, who called the track “a key oval and a hallmark on our schedule.”

“The state is rich with racing history and has a strong appreciation for IndyCar and its terrific drivers and teams,” Penske added.

The 0.875-mile, D-shaped oval has been a playground for Penske drivers. Team Penske won five of the last six IndyCar races at the track. Josef Newgarden is a three-time winner at Iowa.

IndyCar has yet to announce its entire 2022 schedule but Indianapolis, Gateway, Iowa and Texas should account for at least five oval events next year.

___

More AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/apf-AutoRacing and https://twitter.com/AP