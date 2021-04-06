Indonesian rescuers dig for people buried in landslides

Rescue efforts were being hampered by the weather and the remoteness of the areas affected. Roads and bridges were damaged in many areas.

Rescue personnel with eight excavators and tons of food and medicine were planned to be deployed from Makassar city on Sulawesi island, but were being hindered by a lack of sea transportation to the remote islands, said the National Disaster Mitigation Agency chief Doni Monardo. He called on the private sector to support relief efforts in these remote areas.

Three helicopters began reaching isolated areas of the islands on Tuesday. More helicopters with police and soldiers were expected to come support distribution of aid and supplies, Monardo said.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has produced high waves, strong winds and heavy rains for several and its effects are expected to last until Friday, said Dwikorita Karnawati, head of Indonesia’s Meteorology, Climatology, and Geophysical Agency.

____

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Workers raise an electricity pole to return power back to a flood affected area in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

A man sits amid flood debris in front of his home in the village of Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

People who are displaced by floods rest at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo

People who are displaced by floods shift through donated clothings at a temporary shelter in East Lewoleba, on Lembata Island, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Multiple disasters caused by torrential rains in eastern Indonesia and neighboring East Timor have left a number of people dead or missing as rescuers were hampered by damaged bridges and roads and a lack of heavy equipment. (AP Photo/Ricko Wawo) Credit: Ricko Wawo Credit: Ricko Wawo

People view the damage at the site where a bridge was swept away by flood waters in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

Debris from flooding fills a field at the headquarters of local sub-district military command in Waiwerang, Adonara Island, Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro

The wreckage of a pick up truck rests on a pile of flood debris in a village in Waiwerang, on Adonara Island, eastern Indonesia, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Rescuers in remote eastern Indonesia were digging through the debris of a landslide Tuesday in search of people believed to be buried in one of several disasters brought on by severe weather in the Southeast Asian nation and neighboring East Timor. (AP Photo/Rofinus Monteiro) Credit: Rofinus Monteiro Credit: Rofinus Monteiro