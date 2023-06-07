Indonesia to deport Australian surfer jailed for drunken rampage in conservative province

Footage of his release on Tuesday showed Risby-Jones wearing a dark blue T-shirt and detainee’s red vest as was being escorted by officers to a bus after hugging and saying goodbye to several prison wardens.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m feeling amazing and super happy and grateful,” he said. "Everyone has been very nice and accommodated me well, thank you.”

Immigration authorities have been coordinating with Australian diplomats on his deportation, Fauzi said. Risby-Jones will stay at an immigration detention facility until his documents and plane tickets are ready, Fauzi said.

Violent acts by foreigners are very rare in Aceh, the only province in Muslim-majority Indonesia that practices Shariah, a concession made by the central government in 2001 as part of efforts to end a decades-long war for independence. Risby-Jones is the first foreigner to successfully resolve a case through restorative justice in the province.