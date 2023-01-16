Indonesia soccer disaster trial begins for 5 charged

An investigation team set up by Indonesian President Joko Widodo in response to a national outcry over the deaths concluded that the tear gas was the main cause of the crowd surge. It said police on duty had no knowledge that the use of tear gas is prohibited at soccer stadiums and used it "indiscriminately" on the field, in the stands and outside the stadium, causing more than 42,000 spectators inside the 36,000-seat stadium to rush to the exits — several of which were locked.

It was among the deadliest soccer-related tragedies since a 1964 crush in Peru killed over 300 people.

Prosecutors charged the five men — three police officials who allowed or ordered officers to use tear gas and the Arema FC Organizing Committee chair and security chief — with criminal negligence causing death and bodily harm, which carries a penalty of up to five years in jail if found guilty.

Authorities in Surabaya, the capital of East Java province, deployed 1,600 security forces Monday, including police and soldiers, in and around the Surabaya District Court, and the trial is being held remotely for added security.

Arema fans, known widely as “Aremania,” are prohibited from coming to Surabaya during the trial to avoid possible clash with Persebaya fans.

National Police have removed the police chiefs of East Java province and Malang district and suspended nine other officers over violations of professional ethics since the tragedy.

The fact-finding team, which included government officials, soccer and security experts and activists, also concluded the national soccer association known as PSSI had been negligent and ignored safety and security regulations. They urged its chair and executive committee to quit.

___

Karmini reported from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Credit: Hendra Permana Credit: Hendra Permana

Credit: Trisnadi Credit: Trisnadi