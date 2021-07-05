Indonesia seeks more oxygen for COVID-19 sick amid shortage

“Their deteriorating condition contributed the most to their deaths,” Hermawan said.

The hospital’s central oxygen supply was operational again at 4:45 a.m. Sunday, after 15 tons of liquid oxygen were delivered. Medical oxygen comes in liquid and compressed forms.

Yogyakarta Gov. Sri Sultan Hamengkubuwono X said the hospitals needed more oxygen than they needed before because of the increasing number of COVID-19 patients in the province.

“We need more oxygen supply. But it does not mean there is no supply at all,” he said.

Indonesia, the world’s fourth-most populous country, has seen a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases in the last two weeks. The Health Ministry recorded 27,233 new cases with 555 deaths from the virus on Sunday. The country has recorded more than 2,284,000 cases, including 60,582 deaths.

Pandjaitan said the incubation period means the number of people infected will continuously increase through mid-July.

“It can increase again in the future if we cannot be disciplined,” he said.

Riyadi reported from Yogyakarta.

A medical worker wheels an oxygen tank to be used to treat patients at an emergency tent erected to accommodate a surge in COVID-19 cases, at Dr. Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, July 4, 2021. A number of COVID-19 patients died amid an oxygen shortage at the hospital on the main island of Java following a nationwide surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Kalandra) Credit: Kalandra Credit: Kalandra

Medical workers wheel oxygen tanks at Dr. Sardjito Central Hospital in Yogyakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, July 4, 2021. A number of COVID-19 patients died amid an oxygen shortage at the hospital on the main island of Java following a nationwide surge of coronavirus infections. (AP Photo/Kalandra) Credit: Kalandra Credit: Kalandra

Teenagers receive a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at a school in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Teenagers wait to receive a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at a school in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Indonesian soldiers guard and officials stand near an army armored vehicle at a check point during the imposition of an emergency restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

A teenager receives a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at a school in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

A teenager reacts as she receives a shot of the Sinovac vaccine for COVID-19 during a vaccination campaign at a school in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati) Credit: Firdia Lisnawati Credit: Firdia Lisnawati

Indonesian soldiers guard at a check point during the imposition of an emergency restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

Indonesian soldiers guard near an army armored vehicle at a check point during the imposition of an emergency restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim

An Indonesian Army armored vehicle is parked at a check point during the imposition of an emergency restriction to curb the spread of coronavirus outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, Monday, July 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim) Credit: Achmad Ibrahim Credit: Achmad Ibrahim