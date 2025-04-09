Indonesia offers to temporarily shelter wounded and orphaned Palestinians from Gaza

He said Indonesia is ready to evacuate a first batch of around 1,000 victims, who will stay in the country until they have fully recovered from their injuries and Gaza is safe enough to return to. Subianto said the move was not for permanent resettlement.

Subianto spoke before getting on a flight to Abu Dhabi, the first stop in a weeklong tour of the Middle East that also includes stops in Turkey, Egypt, Qatar and Jordan. He said he would consult on the planned evacuations with those countries, some of which have also accepted Palestinians for humanitarian reasons.

He added that other countries have called on Indonesia to increase its role in seeking a resolution to the conflict in Gaza. The world’s most populous Muslim-majority nation has long been a strong supporter of the Palestinians.

“This is something complicated; it's not easy, but I think it encourages the Indonesian government to play a more active role,” Subianto said.