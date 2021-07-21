Indictment: Man who hates women planned shooting at sorority

Tres Genco, 21, of Hillsboro, Ohio, is charged with an attempted hated crime and possession of a machine gun in an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.

Federal prosecutors in a statement released on Wednesday said Genco identifies himself as an “incel” — involuntary celibate — and has interacted with an online community of mostly men who advocate for violence against women because they believe they are unjustly denied sexual or romantic attention.