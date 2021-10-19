Indictment accuses Nebraska congressman of lying to FBI

Chagoury, who lives in Paris, admitted to the crime in 2019, agreed to pay a $1.8 million fine and is cooperating with federal authorities. Prosecutors have said Chagoury made some of the illegal contributions to politicians from smaller states because he thought the amounts would be more noticeable and give him better access. He also drew attention years ago for giving more than $1 million to the Clinton Foundation.

The indictment alleges that a cohost of the 2016 fundraiser in Los Angeles told Fortenberry that the donations probably did come from Chagoury, but Fortenberry never filed an amended campaign report with the Federal Election Commission as required. It says he later “made false and misleading statements” to federal investigators during a March 23, 2019 interview at his home in Lincoln.

According to the indictment, Fortenberry falsely told investigators he wasn't aware of an associate of Chagoury being involved in illegal contributions. He also allegedly said that his donors were publicly disclosed and he wasn't aware of any contributions from a foreign national, which is illegal.

In a second interview in Washington in July 2019, the indictment says Fortenberry denied that he was aware of any illicit donation made during the 2016 fundraiser.

In a YouTube video posted Monday night, Fortenberry said he was "shocked" and "stunned" by the allegations and asked his supporters to rally behind him. Knowingly making false statements to a federal agent is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison.

“We will fight these charges,” he said in the video, filmed inside a 1963 pickup truck with his wife, Celeste, and their dog, against a backdrop of corn. “I did not lie to them. I told them what I knew. But we need your help."

Fortenberry's campaign has insisted that he didn't know the donations, which the campaign received during a fundraiser in Los Angeles, originated with Chagoury.

Fortenberry, of Lincoln, said FBI agents from California came to his home after he had been out dealing with a major storm that had just hit Nebraska. He said they questioned him about the contributions then and in a follow-up interview.

“I told them what I knew and what I understood,” he said.

Fortenberry represents the state’s 1st Congressional District, a heavily Republican area that includes Lincoln and parts of several Omaha suburbs, as well as surrounding farmland and small towns in eastern Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska secretary of state’s office, no other Nebraska congressman or U.S. senator has been indicted since at least 1901.

Fortenberry was first elected to the seat in 2004. He won his last election in 2020 with 60% of the vote and has generally defeated Democratic challengers by lopsided margins.

The Nebraska Democratic Party said the indictment shows that Fortenberry is only interested in money and power.

“Fortenberry’s reported lies violate the trust of Nebraskans, only confirming that the swamp Trump promised to drain is actually the Republican Party,” said Party Chairwoman Jane Kleeb. “Serving 16 years in Congress has tainted Fortenberry, who cares more about political donations than serving the people of our state.”

His statement that he expected to be indicted was first reported by the Omaha World-Herald.

His wife, Celeste Fortenberry, said her husband spoke with the agents voluntarily, without a lawyer, because he was under the impression that the agents needed his help to get to the bottom of the case.

She said he later called his friend, attorney and former congressman Trey Gowdy, for legal representation. She said her husband sat for another interview with agents in Washington and was repeatedly assured that he was not a target of the investigation.

