India's top court upholds legality of 2016 currency ban

The government eventually released new currency notes worth 500 and 2,000 rupees. However, the sudden decision caused losses for small businesses and manufacturers, bringing on an economic slump and months of financial chaos for ordinary, cash-dependent Indians who lined up at banks and ATMs for days as cash ran dry.

According to the Centre for Monitoring the Indian Economy, a Mumbai-based research firm, India lost 3.5 million jobs in the year following demonetization.

The economy took another blow in 2017 when the government replaced a complex system of cascading federal and state taxes with a single Goods and Services Tax. Many small businesses — the backbone of much of India’s economy — were unable to comply with the new law and shut down.

India’s main opposition Congress party Monday said the top court’s decision said nothing about the impact of demonetization and whether its objects were achieved, calling the currency ban “a singularly disastrous move.”

“The majority Supreme Court verdict deals with the limited issue of the process of decision-making, not with its outcomes,” Jairam Ramesh, the party’s spokesperson said in a statement.