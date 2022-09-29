India's top court gives equal abortion access to all women

“The artificial distinction between married and unmarried women cannot be sustained. Women must have autonomy to have free exercise of these rights,” Justice Dhananjaya Y. Chandrachud said.

The court said denying single women the same access to abortion violated the right to equality before the law under India's Constitution.

Abortion rights have been a contentious issue across the world, especially after the U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned the Roe v. Wade judgment which had established a constitutional right to abortion in the country.

“Internationally, judgments affect each other -- and this is a landmark one because it recognizes a woman's right over her body and reproductive freedom regardless of what governments and legislatures might say,” said Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy.

The ruling came after an unmarried woman in a consensual relationship was denied an abortion by a lower court in July because she was past 20 weeks in her pregnancy. Later that month, the Supreme Court allowed her to get an abortion up to her 24th week of pregnancy, and on Thursday extended that right to all women.