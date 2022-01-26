India's Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

The parade started half an hour late to ensure better visibility for participants and of the flypast. Authorities also shortened the parade route, which normally culminates at the 17th century Red Fort after marching through various districts.

The number of people watching the parade was limited and included only fully vaccinated adults and children over 15 who have had at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine. All spectators were required to wear masks and observe social distance.

Omicron infections have begun declining in big cities like New Delhi, Mumbai and Kolkata, and authorities are now focused on curbing infections in smaller cities, towns and villages.

On Wednesday, the Health Ministry reported 285,000 new cases, including both delta and omicron variants, and 665 deaths across the country in the past 24 hours, with a test positivity rate of 16.16%.

India’s government also announced civilian awards in art, trade, literature, science, social work and other fields. Satya Narayana Nadella and Sundararajan Pichai, the Indian-born American CEOs of Microsoft and Alphabet Inc. and its subsidiary Google, respectively, were among those honored.

Indian media reports said the country had planned to invite leaders of five Central Asian countries — including Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan — as guests at the Republic Day parade, but canceled the plan due to the pandemic. Modi will hold a virtual summit with the leaders of these countries on Thursday to discuss the evolving regional security situation, including with regard to Afghanistan.

India traditionally invites foreign leaders to witness the parade. Former French President Francois Hollande was the guest of honor in 2016 and former U.S. President Barack Obama viewed it in 2015. Ten Southeast Asian leaders watched the parade in 2018.

